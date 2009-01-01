Meet your co-founder

The product

Covailnt is a peer-to-peer community focused web application that makes it painless for freelancers to connect and collaborate with other trusted freelancers.

Covailnt measures how well people work together and uses that data to forecast how well someone will collaborate in the future. This sliding metric is similar to a credit score, and helps freelancers quickly identify trustworthy collaborators and minimizes risk when finding and working with new connections.

When a freelancer finds themself with a project that is too complex, a workload that is too heavy, or they simply want to delegate out certain tasks, they can head over to Covailnt. Using the platform, they can instantly see the real time availability of potential collaborators or browse fellow freelancers by skills, style and projected performance metrics.

Freelancers can pull in a partner, assemble a project team, or pass on referral work to someone with open bandwidth. At the same time, these freelancers are available as a resource and can source work from their own connections.